Scott County man facing attempted rape, other charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott County man facing attempted rape, other charges

Charles Wallace Bell (Source: Scott County SO) Charles Wallace Bell (Source: Scott County SO)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a man faces a number of criminal charges, including attempted rape.

Charles Wallace Bell, 33, was charged with felony of attempted rape in the 1st degree, the class B felony of assault in the first degree, the class C felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and the class a misdemeanor of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Rick Walter says his office received a 911 call late Thursday evening reporting an attempted sexual assault outside of Sikeston.

The victim told officers Bell physically assaulted her while attempting to sexually assault her.

Deputies were told that Bell was in possession of a firearm and was at his home.

Bell was found short time later and taken into custody.

Walter says detectives applied for a search warrant where they found a number of items that will be checked for DNA, along with a shot gun, ammunition and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The victim was admitted to a hospital for treatment stemming from the incident.

Bell was booked into the Scott County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly