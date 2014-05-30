Scott County man facing attempted rape, other charges

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a man faces a number of criminal charges, including attempted rape.

Charles Wallace Bell, 33, was charged with felony of attempted rape in the 1st degree, the class B felony of assault in the first degree, the class C felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and the class a misdemeanor of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Rick Walter says his office received a 911 call late Thursday evening reporting an attempted sexual assault outside of Sikeston.

The victim told officers Bell physically assaulted her while attempting to sexually assault her.



Deputies were told that Bell was in possession of a firearm and was at his home.

Bell was found short time later and taken into custody.

Walter says detectives applied for a search warrant where they found a number of items that will be checked for DNA, along with a shot gun, ammunition and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The victim was admitted to a hospital for treatment stemming from the incident.

Bell was booked into the Scott County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

