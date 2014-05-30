Pastors work to end violence in Cape Girardeau

Some people in Cape Girardeau neighborhoods have an idea to make their streets safer."Enough is enough, the community is tired, and we're not going to take it anymore," said Pastor Joseph Cotton of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.He said he’s working to help to curtail violence in community.He's getting together with pastors in the area to put together the Community Action Network.They plan to hold community meetings like one Friday night to get people talking about how they can put an end to the crime."I think it's highly important because we're having too many senseless killings, too many random acts of violence and it's only natural, human, to want that to end," said Cotton."I really truly believe this is a great idea of the pastor doing these things," said Walter Miller, a Cape Girardeau resident.Miller lives in the area and said he sees the crime and wants it to stop."It’s everywhere and we all need to pitch in and help out," said Miller.They're talking about crime like these two overnight shootings from just more than a week ago.Cotton said a lot of the violence they've seen is in South Cape, but said they're not targeting that area."It’s all over Cape," said Miller."Some of them feel like I can't let my kid play in the front yard because they're afraid of what might happen," said Cotton.Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says between Feb. 2013 and Feb. 2014, they had more than 270 calls of shots fired.He said Chief Blair already talked to community leaders about safer streets.He said they're working to increase patrols and officers in the area."We're not going to allow the drug dealers and the people with bad behavior to continue as if it's unstoppable," said Cotton."If more would help out, it would be a greater city,” said Miller.The first meeting is tonight, but if you want to help out, you can call Cotton atThe other churches involved are True Vine Ministries, House of Home/Cape First, Bethany Baptist Church, Southside Baptist Church, St. James A.M.E. Church, Great Dimension Ministries, Evangelical United Church of Christ.