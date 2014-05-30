Police investigate strong-arm robbery

Pictures taken at the ATM (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a report of a strong-arm robbery.

The robbery was reported Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Kinzer Street in Poplar Bluff, in reference to a robbery complaint.

The homeowner reported that a house guest assaulted him and fled with his wallet and debit card.

The suspect later used the stolen debit card at an ATM.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Captain David Sutton at the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

