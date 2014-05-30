City Council approves resolution to hire more officers

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair formally asked the City Council on Monday night to approve his plan to apply for a federal grant.

The City Council approved the resolution. The deadline to submit the grant is the end of June. The tentative date that the federal government will announce recipients is September 30.



The grant, Chief Blair said, will fund the hiring of three more officers.



Since taking over the Cape Girardeau Police Department last summer, Chief Blair has made no secret about wanting to beef up his staff.

Chief Blair has 75 officers right now. As he told us, a study on the needs of the department back in 2011 found the city needed as many as 84 officers. Now, he wants to start moving in that direction by applying for a federal grant that would allow him to hire three additional officers.

"Ideally, I'd like to be at eight or more, but three is a good start," Chief Blair said. "And three will help us deploy officers at some of our high volume times, some of our high crime areas and really assist our patrol division and free them up to do some more community-oriented-type policing."

He said he's confident the department's presenting a solid, cost-effective plan to increase his staff and cut down on overtime.

