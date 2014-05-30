Veteran discusses VA problems - Summer food program in Cape Girardeau - Man charged after incident in Murphysboro

You may be wondering what to do with your children now that school is out for the summer. Mollie Lair will have more on the summer lunch program.

Shinseki resigned Friday amid vets' health care problems. We talked to a veteran today who says he's had problems with the VA in the past.

President Barack Obama announced the resignation of Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary General Eric Shinseki after several weeks and pressure from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Many of you in the Heartland may be wondering what you are going to do with your children now that school is out for the summer. Mollie Lair will have more on the summer food program.



Several streets were blocked off in Murphysboro on Friday, May 30 as emergency crews responded to an incident. Michael Blacklock, 41, was charged with intimidation and reckless driving.

An annual report finds that Missouri law enforcement officers are continuing to pull over black drivers at a significantly greater rate than white drivers. The report came out on Friday from Attorney General Chris Koster.

Some people in Cape Girardeau neighborhoods have an idea to make their streets safer. They plan to hold community meetings in the area to put together the Community Action Network. Christy Millweard talked to them today. You can click here for the story.



Since taking over the Cape Girardeau Police Department last summer, Chief Wes Blair has made no secret about wanting to beef up his staff. He currently has 75 officers, but according to a study done in 2011, the city needs as many as 84 officers.



The mother of a dead infant, found abandoned in a cave on the University of Central Missouri’s property is now accused of murder. Two biology students doing work at Pertle Springs found the baby’s body near some burned trash inside a cave on the property.

A federal appeals court in St. Louis has overturned a Missouri law that makes it a crime to burn or otherwise desecrate the American flag. A Cape Girardeau man sued the city after his 2009 arrest for cutting up a U.S. flag on the sidewalk outside his home, throwing it in the street and trying to set it on fire.

In national news, President Barack Obama unexpectedly interrupted the daily media briefing on Friday to announce Jay Carney’s resignation after three and a half years as his primary spokesman. Josh Earnest, a Kansas City, Mo. native, will take over the job around mid-June.

