Wounded Warriors gather in Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wounded Warriors gather in Murphysboro

Christopher Gibson Christopher Gibson
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The second annual Wounded Warriors Weekend got underway on Friday in Murphy.

Sixteen soldiers from Fort Campbell and Fort Knox will spend the weekend enjoying time off from duty.

The men were escorted in by Patriot Guard Riders and local law enforcement.

The event will start with a live band and BBQ at the VFW in town at 7:00.

It's a chance for the soldiers to hang out and enjoy what they are fighting for.

"I had no expectations, but it has blown my mind thus far," said Christopher Gibson who's on active duty. "The amount of support that we are receiving, the patriotism of the people, mind blowing."

Saturday, the soldiers will fish at the Carbon Lake Club. Both events are open to the public.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly