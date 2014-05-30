Wounded Warriors gather in Murphysboro

The second annual Wounded Warriors Weekend got underway on Friday in Murphy.

Sixteen soldiers from Fort Campbell and Fort Knox will spend the weekend enjoying time off from duty.

The men were escorted in by Patriot Guard Riders and local law enforcement.

The event will start with a live band and BBQ at the VFW in town at 7:00.

It's a chance for the soldiers to hang out and enjoy what they are fighting for.

"I had no expectations, but it has blown my mind thus far," said Christopher Gibson who's on active duty. "The amount of support that we are receiving, the patriotism of the people, mind blowing."

Saturday, the soldiers will fish at the Carbon Lake Club. Both events are open to the public.

