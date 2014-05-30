Student receives Etta Stephenson Horizon Scholarship at Three Rivers

Amber Christian was awarded the Etta Stephenson Horizon Scholarship during Three Rivers College’s annual ACE Awards ceremony held in May.



According to Three Rivers College, the scholarship was endowed in honor of Etta Stephenson, mother of Three Rivers President Dr. Devin Stephenson.



The $500 scholarship is given to residents of Three Rivers’ taxing district who demonstrate exceptional financial need.



