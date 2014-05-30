Golf tournament raises more than $70,000 for patients, families

The winners of the morning flight of the 11th annual Ken Hayden Memorial Golf Tournament are, from left, Bill Tegel, Melinda Abner, Jen Farnham and Austin Putty. (Source: Saint Francis Medical Center)

Nearly 170 golfers and 30 volunteers turned out for the 11th annual Ken Hayden Memorial Golf Tournament and raised more than $70,000.

The money was raised in support of patients and their families at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Since it began in 2004, the tournament has raised more than $526,000. It is sponsored by The Friends of Saint Francis.

The winners of the morning championship flight were Bill Tegel, Jen Farnham, Austin Putty and Melinda Abner. Second place went to Dr. David Johnson, Flo Johnson, Mark Moore and Donna Wheeler. Third place winners were Mark Cicero, Alex Mating and Mike Bull.

The winners of the afternoon championship flight were Ron Harris, Abby Butler, Russ Trudeau and Jen Hoff. Second place went to Steve Bjelich, Lisa Bjelich, Aaron Wright and Kathy Morris. Third place winners were Rick Hetzel, Vicki Long, Dr. Todd Lumsden and Janice Lumsden.

The Friends of Saint Francis assists the Saint Francis Foundation with providing services and financial assistance to the medical center. The Friends Board is composed of people from the community and employees who are committed to serving the medical center.

