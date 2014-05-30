Volunteers sought for 2 Cairo comprehensive plan activities

The team leading the development of Cairo's comprehensive plan is looking for volunteers.

They say all ages are encouraged to pick up a disposable camera from the Cairo Public Library between now and June 14, to participate in a Community Photojournalism Project.

Participants should take pictures of their daily lives in Cairo, focusing on what they like best and least about their hometown. Many of the photos will be displayed as an art installation later in the summer, available on an Instagram feed and incorporated into the Final Plan.

Cameras should be dropped back off at the Public Library for processing by June 14.

"Many outside photographers have used their cameras to tell a certain story about Cairo; this is the residents' chance to tell their own story," explained Dwight Norton, Cairo Comprehensive Plan Team Leader, GCR, Inc.

The second activity occurs on Saturday, June 14 starting at 9 a.m. at the Cairo Public Library. Volunteers will walk their neighborhoods in small groups and log the quality and type of properties they see. This Housing and Land Use Survey will be matched up to other data being collected by GCR, Inc., to make more targeted recommendations bout future land use and development. The activity will take four hours, including a brief training and lunch.

Anyone interested in either of these activities should visit the Cairo Public Library to get a camera and/or sign up for the volunteer walk. Questions about the activities can be directed to Francinia McKeithan Henry at fhenry@gcrincorporated.com or 800-259-6192.

The study will focus on ways the city can create jobs, encourage development and increase the quality of life in the city. The project is being led by GCR Inc. from New Orleans, and edgewise Consulting, based in Springfield, Ill.



