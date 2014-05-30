KY highway to be named in honor of fallen deputy

On Monday, June 2 there will be a sign dedication designating a section U.S. 60 in Livingston County as the Deputy Roger Lynch Memorial Highway.

Family and friends will be on hand for a brief event in the parking lot of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter, Kentucky.

The event begins at 10 a.m.

This is along U.S. 60 at Livingston County mile point 3.9 at the intersection with Hodge Landing Road at the east edge of Ledbetter.

Deputy Lynch was killed in a shootout in 2005.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.







