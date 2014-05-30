2 injured in crash on Rte. 37 in Johnson Co.

Two people were injured in a crash on Route 37 in Johnson County on Friday, May 30 at 12:25 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, an 18-year-old was driving northbound on Route 37, about 500 feet south of Eagle Point Bay Road, when he left the road on the right-hand side, veered left and crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and over-corrected.

Police say this caused the 2000 maroon Ford Explorer to overturn several times before landing upright off the road.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

