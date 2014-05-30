1 in custody after streets blocked in Murphysboro

This neighbor said he called police after being threatened.

Several streets were blocked off in Murphysboro as emergency crews responded to an incident on Friday, May 30.

Matthew Blacklock, 41, was charged with intimidation and reckless driving. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Murphysboro police, they received a complaint on Thursday, May 29 at about 12:30 p.m. of reckless driving on North 17th Street. They say they requested additional assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office after threats were made by the suspect toward residents in the area.

Police say an attempt by both departments to speak to the suspect were unsuccessful. They say as more information was gathered and the home secured, additional resources would be needed as the investigation continued overnight and into Friday morning.

The Illinois State Police Negotiations Team was contacted and deployed.

The Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police collaborated in Blacklock's arrest at his home.

A warrant for his arrest for intimidation was issued by the Jackson County States Attorney's Office on May 29, with a bond of $500,000.

The two-day investigation ended with Blacklock turning himself over to authorities at 4:40 p.m. on Friday after talking to the Illinois State Police Negotiations Team.

Police say he did not have a weapon on him at the time of his arrest. They were searching the home afterwards.

A neighbor said he was the one who called police after he was threatened.

"We told (police) that we had a disgruntled neighbor and he's outside screaming and hollering and making threats," said Perry Fuller. "Pointing his finger like he had a gun going, pow-pow-pow. He said I'll kill you. I'll kill everyone in your house. That's exactly what he swore."

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, neighbors say the incident had been going on for around 15 hours.