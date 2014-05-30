Cape Girardeau school honored by CEP - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau school honored by CEP

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau school is being honored as a Promising Practices School by the National Character Education Partnership.

Alma Schrader is being honored for their Tigers Through the Ages and Courtyard Crashers practices.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly