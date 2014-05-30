VA secretary resigns - MO woman accused in storage shed burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

VA secretary resigns - MO woman accused in storage shed burglary - U.S. Flag burn law overturned

Veterans Affairs Secretary General Eric Shinseki has resigned. Veterans Affairs Secretary General Eric Shinseki has resigned.
A woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary involving storage sheds. A woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary involving storage sheds.
A federal appeals court in St. Louis has overturned a Missouri law that makes it a crime to burn the US Flag. A federal appeals court in St. Louis has overturned a Missouri law that makes it a crime to burn the US Flag.

President Barack Obama announced the resignation of Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary General Eric Shinseki this morning amid the growing scandal involving the agency.

It was a day that the White House press secretary also said his goodbyes.

A Kennett woman has been arrested after a large investigation into stolen personal property from storage sheds.

The Missouri Supreme Court has set yet another execution date.

An appeals court in St. Louis has overturned a law that makes it a crime to burn or desecrate the American flag.

Tonight at six: How do you curb crime in Cape Girardeau? Hear one local minister's idea. Watch live here.

Route 37 south of Mt. Vernon was shut down after a semi truck hauling hazardous materials crashed early Friday.

Police say a Jackson, Missouri teenager faces charges after an investigation into vehicle break-ins.

Grant Dade says to expect scattered isolated showers throughout the weekend.

Murphyboro is recognizing its wounded warriors. Allison Twaits has more tonight at 6:07.

Trending on Facebook: A SWAT team drug raid went horribly wrong when a "flash-bang" grenade critically burned a toddler.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

Powered by Frankly