Jackson, MO teen faces charges after vehicle break-ins

Police say a Jackson, Missouri teenager faces charges after an investigation into vehicle break-ins.

On Thursday, the Jackson Police Department received a complaint of vehicles that had been broken into in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.

Nicholas S. Talley, 18, was charged with stealing, stealing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Talley was in possession of items believed to have been taken from vehicles on the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Talley also had an amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

He was booked into jail on a $10,000 bond.

