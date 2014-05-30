Western KY man injured in crash on KY 131

Deputies in Graves County responded to a crash shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday on 11544 KY 131 in the Symsonia, Kentucky community.

Officers say 31-year-old Harold Ware of Martin, Tennessee was headed south on KY131 when he looked down to find his cell phone and ran off the road losing control of the vehicle.

His car went off the road and hit a utility pole, splitting it in half.

Ware was treated by the Symsonia Fire Department and then was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield EMS.

The utility pole is owned by AT&T, and they were notified due to the lines hanging low over the road.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.