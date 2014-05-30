34 graduate from RLC GED program

Hattie Curry accepts her pin for the National Adult Education Honor Society from Michael Baney (Source: RLC)

The 36th Annual GED Recognition Ceremony graduated 34 students from Rend Lake College's GED program Thursday night.



The program took place at the Rend Lake Resort in Whittington.



A number of RLC officials were on hand to congratulate the students for the accomplishments.

The 2014 graduates include: Macie Adcock (McLeansboro), Sarah Adcock (McLeansboro), Jerica Ashby (Pinckneyville), Christina Bauer (Benton), Gerald Bizaillion (Mt. Vernon), Kendall Brown (Broughton), Terence Bryant (Mt. Vernon), Diana Castleberry (Pinckneyville), Hattie Curry (Christopher), Thomas Erlinger (Mt. Vernon), Earlene Frye (Benton), Michael Hall (Alma), Bruce Hammons (Christopher), Sierra Keltner (Mt. Vernon), Amanda Knappier (Mt. Vernon), Rachel Lazenby (Pinckneyville), Crystal Maltby (West Frankfort), Christopher McCall (Mt. Vernon), Zach McPherson (West Frankfort), Jordan Musgrave (McLeansboro), Colter Prince (Ina), Melissa Rennegarbe (Mt. Vernon), Kiersten Robinson (Benton), Cody Ross (Benton), Chris Smith (Pinckneyville), Amber Sneddon (Mt. Vernon), Alyssa Stark (Bluford), Elisa Summers (Benton), Gerilyn Turner (Mt. Vernon), Andrea Waldron (Mt. Vernon), Katlyn Ward (Benton), Bre-Azia Washington (Mt. Vernon), Zachary Whittington (Benton), and Morgan Ziems (Christopher).



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.