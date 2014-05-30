MO grant program for college money accepting applications

Missouri State Treasurer Clint Zweifel announced that the "MOST 529 Matching Grant Program" will be accepting applications between June 1 and June 30, 2014.

Zweifel says applicants could receive a dollar-for-dollar match on contributions up to $500, to their MOST 529 Plan account. Around $125,000 in MOST 529 Matching Grant Program funds are available this year on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I am proud of this program,” Treasurer Zweifel said. “Its continued success shows how dedicated Missourians are to saving for higher education. The MOST 529 Matching Grant Program is a great way to reward families’ commitment to education and give their 529 college savings account balances a boost.”

Online: https://www.missourimost.org/content/choose_matchinggrant.html

