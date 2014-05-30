Large amount of stolen property from storage sheds recovered in Kennett

A Kennett woman has been arrested after a large investigation into stolen personal property from storage sheds.Lisa Williams was arrested for burglary, according to the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office.An investigation was launched on May 21 after Williams was arrested.Police have recovered a large number of personal items that were taken from storage shed burglaries which has stretched from Jonesboro, Arkansas to Risco, Missouri.A large amount of personal property was recovered from a home and storage area in Kennett at 101 East Harrison Street.Several people have been contacted who have purchased items taken from the storage buildings in a number of cities. That property is being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center so owners can identify it.Furniture, lawn equipment, compressors, pictures, tools, dishes, sewing machine, china cabinet and a large number of miscellaneous items have been recovered.Those who have filed an incident report where there property has been taken from a storage building are encouraged to contact the law enforcement agency where their report was filed and ask if their property has been recovered.Most of the property will require personal identification as there are no serial numbers on most of the property.Investigators are still trying recover additional property taken from the storage sheds.Arrests are pending subject to the outcome of the investigation.Law enforcement officers from the Dunklin County Sheriffs' Office, Pemiscot County Sheriffs' Office, Hornersville Police Department, Malden Police Department, Holcomb Police Department, Kennett Police Department, Campbell Police Department and the Hayti Police Department have worked on this investigation.