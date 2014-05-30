Heartland Cooks 5/30/14 - Kelly’s Philippine Chicken Adobo

This week’s Heartland Cook calls Cape Girardeau home, but she also travels halfway around the world to do good. Kelly Morton is a member of a small charity called Seeds of Dignity. Kelly says the organization invests money in a variety of projects in the Philippines that offer impoverished people in that country a hand up, instead of a handout. Kelly recently returned from a trip scouting out new projects through which to plant the seeds of dignity. She returned with a renewed sense of purpose and a family recipe you’ll find in every home in the Philippines.

Ingredients:



4-5 lbs. chicken-thighs/legs (Or beef, pork or fish)

1/2 cup good soy sauce

1 cup water

1/4 cup White vinegar



1/4 cup Rice vinegar

1 sweet onion (sliced)

1 full head of garlic (peeled and chopped)

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon Black peppercorns (slightly crushed)

1-2 Tablespoons raw sugar

Directions:



Place chicken pieces skin side down in a large pan. Mix remaining ingredients together and pour it over the chicken. If there is not enough marinade to cover about half of chicken add a bit more water.



Cover pan and refrigerate at least one hour or as long as overnight, flipping the meat at least once in the pan during the process. The longer the meat is allowed to marinate the better it will taste.

When you’re ready to cook, remove the pan from refrigerator, flip the meat over and cook over medium heat. Bring liquid to a boil then reduce heat, cover and simmer for about 20 minutes.

At this point, many families in the Philippines would flash fry the meat to crisp the skin, and then continue to cook it, but Kelly does not to keep the meal healthier. Instead, She keeps it in the pan to simmer until the chicken it is no longer pink and Adobo sauce has cooked down substantially.

Place chicken on platter with any remaining Adobo sauce poured on top of sticky rice.

To complete the meal: Kelly suggests mixing diced pineapple and cucumber for a refreshing summer salad.

To learn more about Seeds of Dignity click here.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.