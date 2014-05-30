Road open after semi crashes south of Mt. Vernon

Route 37 south of Mt. Vernon is back open after a semi truck hauling hazardous materials crashed early Friday.The semi rolled onto its side around 4:41 a.m. on the exit ramp from I-64 westbound to Illinois Route 37 south of Mt. Vernon, according to Illinois State Police.The truck was hauling ethanol. An area with a 1000 foot radius around the scene was closed while the tank is emptied and up righted.

According to state police, all roads in the area of the incident, are now back open to normal flow.



Mount Vernon Fire Department’s HAZMAT Team was on scene.

The driver of the semi was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

