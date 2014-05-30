Downtown Cape Girardeau going to the dogs...literally!

The weekend will go to the dogs in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. Well, dogs and any animal on a leash: cats, pigs, goats ….you name it. It's all to raise funds for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.Cup n Cork and Mississippi Mutts have teamed up to give a percentage of sales and also treats during the event from noon until 4 p.m.“Everyone is invited to bring their pet and sit on the porch,” said Tina Abbott of Cup n’ Cork. “We hope lots of people will come out after the farmer’s market and hang out with us to help our local shelter in need. We’ll have live music of course and we know it’s going to be a really good time.”“A lot of people think we get national funding every time they give to the state or national humane societies,” said Charlotte Craig of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. “We don’t. That’s not a bad thing. That’s just the way it is."“We need the local businesses and community to reach out like this to help us provide for local animals in need," she said. "It really does help us so much."People who have adopted what they now call family members from the local shelter feel it’s a great cause.“We would be lost without her,” said Carly Vogelsang who adopted her dog from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. “She’s a huge part of all of our lives.”“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the pets and the music and the fun,” said Abbott.Craig says she can’t put into words how much she appreciates it, and every little bit helps to support the animals.“This is our second Woof Stock,” said Craig. “We hope we are starting a trend and more people will feel compelled to lend a helping hand when they see how much it really does help.”