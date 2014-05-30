Rollover crash sends four to hospital

Four people between the ages of 19 and 25 were sent to the hospital by ambulance Thursday evening after their car ran off the road and overturned.According to Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened on Route KK one mile west of Old Appleton in Cape Girardeau County.Two males and two females were in the car when it rolled over. The two females were seriously injured in the accident. The driver and one other passenger sustained moderate injuries.No word on what caused the accident.