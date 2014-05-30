Heartland sports scores from 5/29 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 5/29

Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 5/29.

H.S. Baseball
MO Class 4 Quarterfinal
Westminster---2
Notre Dame---1

IL Class 2A Sectional Semifinal
Freeburg---7
Johnston City---2

IL Class 3A Regional Semifinal
Mt. Vernon---5
Marion---4

Frontier League
Southern Illinois---3
Windy City---1

MLB
San Francisco---6
St. Louis---5

