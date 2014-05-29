Animals rescued from abandoned mobile home

Animal rescuers say they've never seen anything like this. Dozens of dogs and cats left abandoned and using a mobile home as shelter.

Neighbors say that home used to be occupied, but the people moved out when the land was purchased. The problem is they didn't take any of their animals with them.

While we were there on Thursday night, they got 13 cats and kittens and the four dogs rounded up. Amy Wren from the Sikeston Humane Society said this is a good example of why folks need to control the pet population by getting them fixed.

The plan is to come back Friday and Saturday morning to make sure all the animals are accounted for because the trailer is scheduled to be burned to the ground on Saturday at 3 p.m.

These animals all need some sort of medical treatment before they can be rescued and given a new home.

"We have some time until Saturday at 3 o'clock is when this house will be put in flames so we want to make sure we get all those cats out before then," Wren said. "We are actually having a hard time catching some of these because they are part wild."

Julie Adams said she plans on rescuing most of these cats because she lost hers in a tornado that rolled through Morley, Missouri.

If you would like to help out with the medical bills, please contact the Sikeston Humane Society at 573-471-4801. You can click here to visit them on Facebook.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.