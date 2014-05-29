Kenny Rogers in Sikeston for benefit concert

A famous face is in the Heartland.

Kenny Rogers is in Sikeston on Sunday, June 1 for the Kenny Roger's Children's Center Benefit Concert. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Sikeston Field House.

We are told Rogers is actually taking time away from his tour to come to Sikeston to help raise money for the cause.

"He was in Ohio Friday night and he will be on the road, he'll be in here Sunday morning with his group for Sunday night," said Tom Nunnelee, co-general chairman for the Kenny Rogers Concert. "They they leave Monday for Billings, Montana, so this'll be a favorite stopover him on this leg of his tour."

You can get tickets for $40 on the reserved floor or $25 for a reserved bleacher. You can buy them online by clicking here, by calling 888-695-0888 or in person at the Kenny Rogers Children Center in Sikeston, Mo.

