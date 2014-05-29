Murphysboro city leaders to decide on installing security cameras downtown

Downtown Murphysboro, Illinois could get a lot safer if city leaders decide to install security cameras.

A rash of burglaries and armed robberies have the city council discussing new ways to keep the city safe. The idea was brought up by the city's police chief in an effort to help catch criminals.

It's only an idea, but Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said they would be installed primarily in the downtown area outside of businesses.

"It is something that is worth consideration and so we are taking a look at numbers," Stephens said. "How much is this going to cost? Infrastructure to set it up. And I think within the next 30 to 60 days, I think the city council, myself, the police chief will come to some sort of conclusion."

The council plans to bring up the topic at a future council meeting.

