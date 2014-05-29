Gideon police raising money to get K9 officer

Police in Gideon, Missouri are trying to raise thousands of dollars so they can get a K9 officer.

According to Gideon Police Chief Charles Youngblood, they have raised $4,500 in around three weeks time. Youngblood will go for training next week and will bring the dog back. Youngblood says the K9 should be in full operation after a ceremony to hire the K9 on July 1.

Chief Youngblood said his department had needed $5,000 to buy the German Shepherd. He points to seven meth-related arrests in May alone as proof that the town needs a canine officer.

"My job as chief of police is to keep the town safe," Chief Youngblood said. "My primary, of course area, is Gideon, which I'll agree to help out anywhere I can, but just having a dog here makes that guy that's got drugs in his car consider an alternate route. That's fine with me."

Donations can be made at the Gideon City Hall, and just in case you're wondering, the dog's name is Trexx.

