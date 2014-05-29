Dozens of animals left in mobile home, Percy residents fed up with trucks

The Gideon Police Department are trying to raise thousands of dollars so they can get a canine officer.

According to a new study, as kids get older their snacks get unhealthier.

The Sikeston Humane Society has a tough rescue situation in Matthews where dozens of dogs and cats were abandoned in a mobile home.

Some people in a southern Illinois town say they're fed up. The town of Percy is located in Randolph County and day after day, trucks run through a neighborhood carrying thousands of pounds of coal. The people there say it's damaging roads and destroying the village's quiet appeal.



Downtown Murphysboro, Illinois could get a lot safer if city leaders decide to install security cameras. A rash of burglaries and armed robberies have the city council discussing new ways to keep the city safe.



Police in Gideon, Missouri are trying to raise thousands of dollars so they can get a canine officer. Chief Charles Youngblood said his department already has the money to train the dog, but they still need to raise $5,000 to buy the German Shepherd.



Ford announced four recalls on Thursday affecting at least 1.4 million vehicles, the majority of which are popular SUVs that may have steering issues. The steering issues impact 915,000 Ford Escapes and Mercury Mariners from model years 2008 through 2011, and about 196,000 Ford Explorers from 2011 through 2013.

In national news on Thursday, President Barack Obama called for more and better research into the effects and treatment of concussions in youth athletes. The issue is one of growing concern for parents who spend weekends driving their kids from one game to another.

