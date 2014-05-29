Anna police investigating Walmart thefts

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two men they say were involved in a theft.

According to police, on Saturday, May 24 at about 11:17 p.m., two unknown men entered the Walmart Supercenter at 300 Leigh Avenue in Anna, Ill. They say the men walked to various cash registers and opened the drawers with a key. Money was taken from the cash drawers and police say it appears to be only large bills were taken.

Police say the total amount of cash taken was $2,660. They say the two men were only in the store for about nine minutes.

The men arrived and left the store in a newer model, dark colored SUV. Police say the vehicle did not have a front license plate.

According to the Anna Police Department, they also received information from the Asset Protection Associates from Walmart that the Shelbyville, Ill. Walmart had the same type of theft on Monday, May 26. That store had a total loss of $1,520.

They say they reviewed the photos from Asset Protection and they appear to be the same two unknown men who entered both stores. They contacted the Shelbyville Police Department and Chief Dave Tallman told them they are currently investigating the same type of situation. Chief Tallman told Anna police that the two men were in the Shelbyville Walmart for six minutes.

