Southeast scholarship established by St. Louis area superintendent

Southeast Missouri State University says the Dr. Bernard S. DuBray Scholarship has been established.

The scholarship is launched through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Dr. and Mrs. Bernard DuBray of St. Peters, Mo., made a $5,000 gift to establish the award.

The university says the gift will be matched with an additional $5,000 through a University matching gift program.

Dr. DuBray is a 1969 Southeast graduate and superintendent of Fort Zumwalt School District in O’Fallon, Missouri.

