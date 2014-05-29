Some Graves Co. High School graduates to pursue military service

The following Graves County High School Class of 2014 graduates will be pursuing the military service after Friday night's commencement.

Joseph Cromey enlisted in the KYNG and will be attending basic training at Ft. Leonardwood, Mo. on July 7 and will be trained to become a combat engineer. He is the son of Angel Dunn from Bardwell, Ky.

Alba Elias enlisted in the KY National Guard and reports to Ft. Jackson, S.C. on June 30. She will be a transportation specialist and plans to attend WKU. Elias is the daughter of Benjamin Elias from Mayfield, Ky. and Adalida Elias from Mexico.

Zach Chappell enlisted as active duty in the U.S. Marines and reports to Paris Island, S.C. for bootcamp on August 4. He hopes to specialize in logistics. Chappell is the son of Paul and Lisa Chappell of Mayfield, Ky.

Jordan Holmes enlisted as active duty in the Marines and reports to Paris Island, S.C. for bootcamp on July 28. He hopes to be branched infantry. Holmes is the son of Tony and Brandy Holmes of Fancy Farm, Ky.

Trevyn Wilford enlisted as active duty in the U.S. Army and reports to Ft. Jackson, S.C. for basic training on June 16. He will be a vehicle mechanic. Wilford is the son of Carolyn Wilford of Hickory, Ky.

Jerrod Foy enlisted as active duty in the Army and will report to Ft. Jackson, S.C. for basic training on September 26. He will specialize in aircraft maintenance. Foy is the son of Gerald and Celissa Foy of Mayfield, Ky.

Jacob Proctor enlisted as active duty in the Army and reports to Ft. Jackson, S.C. on June 9. He will be a military working dog handler. Proctor is the son of Scott and Teresa Proctor of Mayfield, Ky.

Nathan Phipps enlisted as active duty in the Army and will report to Ft. Benning, Ga. for basic training on June 9. He will be an infantry soldier with ranger option. Phipps is the son of Ty Phipps from Mayfield, Ky. and Toni Cristwell of Paducah, Ky.

