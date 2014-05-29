Graves Co. High School tennis team celebrates successful season

The 2014 Graves County High School tennis team celebrated another successful season with a dinner and awards ceremony.

These seniors were recognized for their leadership and success in the 2014 season: Jordan Hall, Melissa Shankle, Lillie Garner, Kyler Hagan, and Justin Roberts.

These awards were presented (front row, from left) Emily Whitnell (Best record-75 percent), Jacquelyn Burgess (JV award), Carson McKee (Most Improved), Melissa Shankle (Eagle Award and Senior Award), Lillie Garner (Senior Award), and Jordan Hall (110 percent Award and Senior Award). (back row, from left) Jaron Hale (JV Award), Lucas Marquez (Most Improved), Justin Roberts (Senior Award), Kyler Hagan (Senior Award, Eagle Award), Ben Mathis (110 percent Award), and Logan Shelby (Best Record-75 percent).

