Graves High estimates $6.5 million for Class of 2014's combined offered scholarships for 4 years

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School graduating seniors who received scholarships on Honors Day are pictured here.

School guidance counselors estimate the total amount of offered scholarships, including Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships, or KEES, money, for four years for the Class of 2014 to be $6.5 million.

