Graves Co. High School Class of 2014 largest in school history

Graves County High School's 29th annual commencement will take place in the Eagles' Nest Gymnasium at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 30.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Chair seats are reserved for parents with tickets they receive from their children; all other seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The doors close at 6 p.m. for the processional, which normally lasts approximately 20 minutes. After graduation candidates are seated, spectators who have been waiting are allowed to filter into the gym. To accommodate spectators, parking is available in the lot adjoining the soccer and football fields. That area is accessible via Jimtown Road.

Principal Matthew Madding will welcome guests. The school's JROTC unit will conduct the presentation of colors. Senior Isaac Marrs will lead the invocation. Five members of the class earned the designation of valedictorian and each will participate in the valedictory address. They include Hunter Jones, Lindsey Thompson, Melissa Shankle, Garrett Bell, and Chris Woods. The GCHS Choir, under the direction of Raeanne McKendree, will perform "Home." Seniors Briana Cagle and Austin Crittenden will preview the senior video. School administrators will award diplomas. Superintendent Kim Harrison will confer degrees.

The GCHS Class of 2014 includes some 326 graduates, making it the largest class in school history.

School guidance counselors estimate scholarships offered to members of the class, including Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships, or KEES, money for four years to be $6.5 million.

Valedictorian William Garrett Bell is the son of Charles and Melanie Bell. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky, majoring in chemical engineering. He hopes to attend law school later and to pursue a career in politics. He was awarded a UK scholarship through the Governor's Scholars Program and a Dick Howe Scholarship through the Mayfield Rotary Club.

His extracurricular activities include serving as president of the Future Business Leaders of America chapter, as vice-president of the Young Republicans, and as an officer in the Agape Club. He also ran track and cross country, played soccer, and was a member of both Youth Leadership and the Freshman Mentoring Program.

Bell's honors include his status as an alum of the Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership program, GSP, and Youth Leadership. He received various awards in FBLA, engineering, and chemistry competition.

Valedictorian Michael Hunter Jones is the son of Banning and Deana Lax and of Jeff and Sherri Jones. He plans to attend UK, majoring in mechanical engineering in preparation for a career in aeronautical engineering. He was awarded a UK Presidential Scholarship through GSP and a Lester Engineering Scholarship through UK.

His extracurricular activities include serving as historian for FBLA, as an Agape Club officer, as a member of the Freshman Mentoring Program, Youth Leadership, and as a member of the Young Republicans. He played soccer and ran both cross country and track.

Jones' honors include his status as an alum of GSP, serving as a Commonwealth Ambassador, being honored as Rotary Student of the Month, earning the title of Advanced Placement Scholar with High Distinction, and as a "proud part of the 2013 regional champion soccer team."

Valedictorian Melissa Ann Shankle is the daughter of Charles and Judy Shankle and of Libby Shankle. She plans to attend UK, majoring in computer science. She hopes later to earn a master's degree in either engineering or business administration. She was awarded a UK scholarship through GSP and a Jimmy Lowry Memorial Scholarship through the Mayfield Rotary Club.

Her extracurricular activities include serving s as president of the Student Council, co-president of the Young Democrats, FBLA reporter, GC Trust treasurer, and elementary Sunday School teacher at her church. She was a member of the All-Girl Cheerleading Team for three years and played varsity tennis for two years. She was a member of the Engineering Club. She served on the Prom Committee, as a member of Superintendent Kim Harrison's Kim's Krew, and as a volunteer for His House Ministries.

Shankle's honors include GSP, Skills USA, leadership, academic, and cheerleading awards, Eagle Award for tennis, Rotary Student of the Month, National Society of High School Scholars, and various FBLA awards,

Valedictorian Lindsey Brooke Thompson is the daughter of Eric and Lori Thompson. She plans to attend Western Kentucky University, majoring in biology with hopes of becoming an optometrist. She was awarded scholarships from GSP, the Mayfield Rotary Club, and Trace Creek Baptist Church.

Her extracurricular activities include serving as co-president of the Young Democrats, Beta Club secretary, FBLA treasurer, and Agape Club officer. She also served on the Student Council, in Youth Leadership, and as manager of the soccer team.

Thompson's honors include Honor Roll Star Student, GSP alum, AP Scholar, Rotary Student of the Month, member of the 2013 football homecoming court, and FBLA and Teams competition awards.

Valedictorian Christopher Michael Woods is the son of Robert and Virginia Woods. He plans to attend the UK College of Engineering at Paducah, majoring in chemical engineering. He is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. His scholarships include the Presidential Scholarship at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, a UK scholarship, the West Kentucky Academic Bowl Scholarship, the Hopper Scholarship, and a Mayfield Rotary Club Scholarship from McAdoo Chiropractic.

His extracurricular activities include serving as captain of the academic team, treasurer of the Beta Club, officer in the Young Republicans, and a board member of the Agape Club.

Woods' honors include AP Scholar with Distinction, Rotary Club Student of the Month, and the Paducah Sun/Mid-Continent University Teen of the Week.

Salutatorian Kenneth Tyler Hendley is the son of Danny and Lori Hendley. He plans to attend Free-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., on a soccer scholarship, majoring in exercise science. He hopes to follow that by earning a doctorate in physical therapy. He was awarded both soccer and merit scholarships from Freed-Hardeman, the James and Dean Cook Scholarship, and a Mayfield Rotary Club scholarship sponsored by Purchase Ford-Lincoln of Mayfield.

His extracurricular activities include serving as captain of the soccer team for two years as well as an officer in both the Agape and Beta clubs. He also ran track and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Spanish Club, Youth Leadership, and the National Society of High School Scholars.

Salutatorian Eric Louis Vogt is the son of Jim and Allyson Vogt. He plans to attend UK, majoring in chemical engineering. He was awarded a GSP scholarship, a UK Presidential Scholarship, a Lester Engineering Scholarship, a Pepsi Challenge Scholarship, a Mayfield Rotary Club Scholarship, and a St. Joseph's Catholic Church Scholarship.

His extracurricular activities include playing on both the basketball and soccer varsity teams, serving as captain of the soccer team, serving as secretary and later vice-president in FBLA, Agape Club officer, treasurer and later president of the Young Republicans, and president of Youth Leadership.

Vogt's honors include GSP, AP Scholar with Distinction, All A Honor Roll, Mayfield Rotary Club Student of the Month, Math/Science Engineering Academy Student of the Month, district and regional basketball and soccer championships, All-District Boys Soccer Team, All-Region Honorable Mention Boys Soccer Team, runner-up as Kentucky's Mr. FBLA, and other FBLA awards.

Other honor graduates, their parents' names, their majors and institutions of choice are listed here. Those 32 additional honor graduates include Seth Anderson, son of Kenneth and Sherrie Anderson, Murray State University in preparation for a career in agribusiness; Lindsey Barton, daughter of Terry and Jill Barton, MSU, majoring in nursing; Alexander Bolin, son of Billy and Diane Bolin, UK College of Engineering, ultimately earning a master's degree in chemical engineering and working in that field; Emily Bryson, daughter of Christopher and Brandy Bryson, MSU in preparation for a career as a traveling nurse specializing in neonatal care;

Madeline Carter, daughter of Barry Carter and of Steve and Maggie Fulcher, Freed-Hardeman University, majoring in middle school education; Morgan Cash, daughter of Ken and Kim Cash, MSU, middle school education; Randi Alivia Coleman, daughter of Randy and Erica Coleman, WKCTC, majoring in nutrition in preparation for a career as a dietician; Kristen Colley, daughter of Stan and Penny Colley, Harding University, early childhood education; Ashton Brooke Crawford, daughter of Chris and LeaAnn Crawford, Spalding University, majoring in occupational therapy;

Alison Duncan, daughter of Mike Duncan, Transylvania University, majoring in journalism; Paige Ellegood, daughter of Sandy and Tony Ellegood, UK College of Engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering; Jamie Gamble, daughter of Tim and Tina Gamble, University of Louisville, in preparation to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist; Lillian Garner, daughter of David and Tracey Garner, University of Louisville, in preparation to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist;

Kaylynn Jackson, daughter of Matthew Jackson and Andria Strickland, Brescia University, majoring in pre-medicine in preparation to become a physician's assistant; Kelsey Jackson, daughter of Shane and Tammy Jackson, WKCTC, in preparation to enter the medical field; Cody Jones, son of Ella Jones, University of Louisville, in preparation for a law career; Lindsey Jones, daughter of David and Sherry Jones, WKCTC, nursing; Tara Keeling, daughter of Rhonda Keeling, University of Louisville, majoring in elementary education;

Isaac Marrs, son of Shawn and Laura Marrs, UK, majoring in civil engineering; Taylor McAlpin, son of Chad and Melinda McAlpin, Florida State University, majoring in biology and pre-medicine; Mitchell McClure, son of Scott and Nakia Brown and of David and Jenny Pitman, UK, majoring in computer engineering; Nicole McDaniel, daughter of Robert McDaniel and of the late Patricia Williams, University of Tennessee at Martin, in preparation to become a veterinarian; Landon Kelby Miller, son of Kenneth Miller and of Candy Franklin, Western Kentucky University, majoring in nursing in preparation to become a nurse anesthetist;

Paxton Pair, daughter of Sean Pair and of Courtney Mason, University of New Mexico, majoring in biochemistry in preparation to attend medical school and to pursue a career in preventative medicine research; Justin Roberts, son of Jason and Kim Roberts, Brescia University; Justin Schwinn, son of Kevin Schwinn and of Jamie Jennings, WKCTC, in preparation for a career with the Kentucky State Police; Tiffany Troutt, daughter of Ben and Katrina Huss, Northern Kentucky University, majoring in broadcasting and electronic media;

Danielle Upton, daughter of Dan Upton and Amy Upton, University of Pikeville, in preparation for a career as a food chemist; Samantha Van Cleve, daughter of J.T. and Danna Van Cleve, Freed-Hardeman University, majoring in business law; Brittany Willett, daughter of Tina Hunt, MSU, nursing; Ty Wilson, son of Barry and Trella Wilson, Western Kentucky University, in preparation for a law career; and Courtney Woods, daughter of Max and Julie Woods and of Laurie Hefler, MSU, majoring in pre-veterinary medicine.

The entire list of graduates includes Gabriel Annie Ardell Adams, Macie Alexandria Adams, Tyler Elizabeth Adams, Mitul Ahmed, John Darren Anderson, Seth Graham Anderson, Anayeli Arellano-Tapia, Sierra Lynn Arnold, Madison Michelle Ausenbaugh, Breanna Lasha Ball, Cody James Ball, Marcus William Ballard, Haley Nicole Barber, Lindsey Nicole Barton, Christian Kyle Bass, Darlene Olivia Beard, William Garrett Bell, Zachary Lee Benyei, Madison Elizabeth Beyer, Brittany Lynn Black, Adriana Caroline Blincoe, Justus Elliott Blount, Alexander Michael Bolin, Joshua David Booth, Madison Jade Bounds, Aaron Michael Bowland, Mason Phillip Brandon, Maranda Lee Branum, Stephanie Marie Brooksbank, Trey Morris Brown, Emily Amanda Bryson, Melissa May Buckett, Kelsie Lynne Burchard, Amanda Rae Burnett, Nicole Marie Burnett, Brett Jared Burnham,

Briana Nicole Cagle, Mallory Hope Canter, Refugio Diaz Cardoso, Jovani Carmona, Clayton Timothy Carrico, Madeline Ann Carter, McKenzie Brook Carter, Morgan Taylor Cash, Haley Alissa Brooke Caudill, Will Majors Cavitt, Zachary Dean Chappell, Samantha Louise Clapp, Taylor Nicole Clark, Randi Alivia Coleman, Kristen Leeann Colley, Kiah Danae Cooper, Corey Payton Cope, Stacie Michelle Cope, Chase Alan Copeland, Corey Allen Cowart, MacKenzie Brooke Cowart, Courtney Nicole Cox, Ashton Brooke Crawford, Emily Danielle Crawford, John Dalton Crawford, Austin Royce Crittenden, Katie Ann Crowley, Daniel Mack Crump, Ashley Nicole Darnell, Lance Gregory Davis, Ashley Dawn Dixon, Austin Blake Dowdy, Matthew Lee Dowdy, Tiffany Amber Downing, Erica Layne Drake, Chelsea Jean Dunbar, Alex Wayne Duncan, Allison Brook Duncan, Robert Logan Dunevant,

Michaela Brooke Earles, Jackson Montgomery Eastwood, Macy Joseph Elder, Shara Rose Elder, Alba Vargas Elias, Logan Taylor Ellegood, Paige Nichole Ellegood, Raegen McCall Ellegood, Kassidy Jerome Ellington, Laci Nacinda Joelle Ellis, Jacob Channing Ervin, Aubrey Rhiannon Farmer, Joseph Benjamin Fisher, Chelsea Marshae Flake, William John David Fleming, Marco Antonio Flores, Tyler Scott Forrester, Kristian Thomas Foulks, Jeffrey Chance Foy, Jerrod Ewin Foy, Christopher Lee Frost, Courtney Victoria Fulcher, Jamie Elizabeth Gamble, Jordan Garcia, Jaelynn Elizabeth Gardner, Payton Elizabeth Gargus, Lillian Taylor Garner, Cole Randal Glover, Iulia Golic, Sarah Marie Gossum, Dillon Wayne Gowen, Trevor William Green, Olivia Kathleen Gregorowicz, Kendra Leigh Guhy,

Kyler Gage Hagan, Courtney Cheyenne Haley, Jordan Renee Hall, Michael Dean Hamilton, Lisa Nicole Harpole, Justin Clayton Hayden, William Clayton Heath, Kenneth Tyler Hendley, Brook Dianne Henley, Cassidy Dawn Henley, Kyle David Henry, Mallory Elaine Herndon, Hunter Daniel Hicks, Courtney Maye Higgins, Madison Erica Hinchey, April Marie Hobbs, Chloe Elizabeth Hohlbein, James Keith Holder, Jennifer Dale Holder, Megan Marie Holland, Jordan Anthony Holmes, Lauren Elizabeth Holt, Stacey Rachel Holton, William Dale Housden, Fadi Maher Ishak, Alex Benjamin Jackson, Brittany Leeann Jackson, Kaylynn Marie Jackson, Kelsey Jo Jackson, Michalea Denise Jackson, Savannah Michelle Jackson, William Stuart Jackson, Victoria Danielle James, Ian Dalton Jameson, Michael Lynn Jameson, Dustin James Jenkins, Bobby Wayne Johnson, Cassie Marie Jones, Cody Wade Jones, Courtney Laken Jones, Lindsey Brooke Jones, Michael Hunter Jones,

Robert Clifton Kalafat, Wesley Shane Kaler, Kelsey Leighann Kappas, Thomas Jay Kayse, Jaden Brooks Keeling, Tara Mariah Keeling, Zachary Forest Kimbler, Tre Vonn D. Shawn Kindle, Rosamarie Michelle Klay, Caitlin Danielle Knisely, Joshua Alexander Koch, Kayla Marie Kruger, James Austin Lamb, Keylee Brooke Lamb, Harley Merritt Lassiter, Kelsey Amber Latta, Jordan Kyle Lee, Amber Leanna Lockard, Sydney Mariah Long, Hunter Paul Mahler, Dessa Ellen Majors, Katelyn Elise Mallory, Tyler Scott Mangrum, Caitlyn Christine Marlar, Isaac Farris Marrs, Chance Lee Marshall, Joseph Royce Mason, Taylor Marie Massey, Katherine Brooke Matheny, Daeanyra Jeanine May, Kaitlin Michelle May, James Louis Maynard, Taylor Joe McAlpin, Christopher Payton McClain, Lyric Marie McCloud, Mitchell Grant, McClure, Evan Ross McCombs, Alicia Nicole McDaniel, Levi Colton McManus, Ty Matthew McManus, Holly Alisha McNeil, Bradley Allen McReynolds, Landon Kelby Miller, Destiny Marie Mix, Hunter C. Moffitt, Derrick Anthony Mohler, Tyler Louis Moore, Mckalah Nicole Morris, Josiah Michael Mouser,

Julie Michelle Newberry, Austin Chase Nimmo, Todd Edward Norsworthy, Kaelyn Lane O'Neill, Isaac Boyd Oldham, Justin David Oldham, Austin Davis Oliver, Albani Orduna, Matthew Christopher Otto, Nikki Jo Padgett, Paxton Candace Pair, Jarrett Steven Parham, Ashley Nicole Phillips, Nathan Tyrone Phipps, Caleb Thomas Pickens, Laken Carol Pittman, Zachary Alexander Plocica, Logan Alexa Plunkett, Jimie Ray Powers, Barry Dylan Prince, Trenton Wayne Pritchard, Jacob Adam Proctor, Gregory Thomas Scoggins Puckett, Peyton Howard Puckett, Emily Marie Purcell, Abby Carole Pyle, Aaron Dewayne Qualls, Hector Ramirez, Taylor Denise Ramsey, Alexander Keith Ray, Elizabeth Nicole Reed, Alexis Jillian Richards, Justin Nathaniel Roberts, Alexandra Olivia Robertson, Justus Blake Robins, Alyssa Rene Rollston, Austin Scott Ross, Lane Andrew Rowland, Michael Bryan Rowland, Nathan Wayne Roy, Kevin Thomas Russell, Mary Elizabeth Russell,

Shawn Michael Samples, Courtney Lyn-Michele Sanderson, Kassidy Elizabeth Sanderson, Trevor Joseph Sanderson, Dustin Ray Sandifer, Tristun Lynn Sasseen, Angelica Rose Scarfo, Nick Nick Scarfo, Trinity Scot Schmidt, Megan Lorene Schultz, Justin James Schwinn, Gabriela Vivien Seymour, Melissa Ann Shankle, Kendall Nicole Shook Jeremy Allen Shultz, Madelein Sierra-Rosas, Rachel Elizabeth Simpson, Kelsey Nicole Skinner, Zachary Don Slayden, Jordan Trey Smith, Kristy Bree Smith, Madison Dean Smith, Noah Tyler Smith, Trever Lynn Smith, Jared Richard Snowaert, Cyler Nicole Marie Sullivan, Andrew Clifton Szurgot, Antonia Joy Taylor, Justice Star Taylor, Stephanie Denise Taylor, Hannah Jo Templeton, Ashton Hunter Thomas, Bailey Kristen Thomas, Sarah Elizabeth Thomas, Annalise Victoria Thomason, Benjamin Kyle Thomasson, Alexandra Laken Thompson, Lindsey Brooke Thompson, Bethany Michelle Thurston, Alana Danielle Thweatt, John Breelon Tindal, Lakin Nichole Toon, Tristan Lee Tracy, Austin Alexander Travis, Tanner Ross Travis, Tiffany Hope Troutt, Austin Lee Trujillo, Maggie Rae Turner, Lacoda Ray Tuthill, Alexandria Faye Tynes,

Danielle Elizabeth Upton, Daniel Cucue Valencia, Samantha Brooke VanCleve, Wiliam Hunter Vaughan, Dustin Ray Vessell, Eric Louis Vogt, Schuyler Neil Vowell, Casey Marie Wade, Amanda Beth Waggoner, Elizabeth Jane Walker, Kayla Renee Walker, Alana Marie-Louise Webb, Cassandra Nicole West, Dylan James West, Taylor Nicole West, Destiny La'Shae Reign White, Terri Allen White, Colby Ryan Wilford, Trevyn Chase Wilford, Brittany Marie Willett, Jacob Charles Williams, Emily Corinne Wilson, Ty Garrett Wilson, Wade Usher Wilson, Jacob Christopher Windham, Kali Renee Wood, Christopher Michael Woods, Courtney Lauren Woods, Christopher Roy Wright, John Austin Yancey, Samantha Nicole Yancey, Patrick Dean Yarbrough, Brandy Shae Yates, and Elena Rosas Zamora.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.