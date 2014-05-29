First lady challenging GOP on school lunches - Reports: 1700 left off VA wait list - Boil order over for Wardell

A months-long boil order is over in Wardell, MO.

A new report says 1,700 veterans were left off the VA hospital wait list.

Mrs. Obama is challenging the GOP over school lunches (Source: MGN)

The first lady is challenging Republicans on so-called "relaxed school lunch standards." "It's unacceptable to me, not just as first lady but as a mother," Michelle Obama said.

Now, a new study shows the older kids get the less healthy they eat. Christy Millweard talked to a nutritionist on how this unhealthy trend can have an effect on your kids.

A new report says 1,700 veterans were left off the VA hospital wait list.

Bring an umbrella with you - Grant Dade says scattered T' storms the next two days!

A months-long boil water order is finally over for residents of Wardell, Missouri.

A southern Illinois man was sentenced to more than 100 years behind bars after being convicted of killing his girlfriend.

IDOT is holding an Open House Public Informational Meeting for the proposed highway expansion of Illinois Route 13. Mollie Lair has the latest from tonight's meeting.

Huge trucks hauling coal are damaging roads and homes according to several Perry County, Illinois residents. Allison Twaits has a Percy woman's story tonight at 6:00.

Paducah police officers are looking for two men accused of taking cash from cash registers at the Southside Walmart Supercenter.

President Obama says there is 'too little information' about youth concussions.

Police often advise people who meet to complete online transactions to do it in a public place. Some police departments are offering their headquarters. A Park Hills woman says she was scammed by a Craiglister.

Trending on Facebook: A sea lion's reaction to a little girl's spill is again going viral.



Todd Richards has high school baseball playoffs covered - he has a live look at Notre Dame H.S. in Cape Girardeau tonight at 6:08.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer