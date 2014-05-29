Police looking for two men accused of stealing cash from Walmart

Officers are looking for two men accused of taking cash (Source: Paducah PD)

Paducah police officers are looking for two men accused of taking cash Saturday, May 4 from cash registers at the southside Walmart Supercenter.

According to police, the two men used a key to get inside the cash registers.

Police say they've done this at other Kentucky Walmart stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.

