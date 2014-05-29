Paducah police to host 'Coffee with a Cop'

Paducah Police will host "Coffee with a Cop" on May 30 at McDonald's on Jackson Street.

It's a chance for community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Chief Brandon Barnhill. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of

Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

