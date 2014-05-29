Troutman receives McCracken Co. Athlete of the Year award

McCracken County High School Senior Jordan Troutman has been named the 2013-14 Athlete of the Year.

According to the school, Troutman ran for more than 1,700 rushing yards as a running back for the Mustang football team, scoring twenty touchdowns.

McCracken County had a 9-3 record.

Jordan Troutman will continue his football career this fall at Murray State.

