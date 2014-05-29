Carbondale man facing charges after traffic stop

Police say a Carbondale man faces a number of charges after running during a traffic stop.

On May 23, Carbondale officers were in the area of the 700 block of East Grand Avenue conducting routine patrols, when an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle at first failed to stop before dumping the vehicle and fleeing on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers caught the driver, Anthony E. Snooks.

Snooks, of East Birch Street in Carbondale, was charged with a number of traffic violations and fleeing to elude a peace officer, no valid driver’s license, resisting a peace officer, possession of cannabis and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Snooks was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

