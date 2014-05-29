Carbondale police investigate burglary

Carbondale police are investigating a burglary that happened at a home on East Walnut Street.

Officers responded to a home on May 21 in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street in reference to a report of a burglary.

Officers say a suspect got into the unlocked house and stole items between 5:30 p.m. on My 20 and 10 a.m. on May 21.

Police say the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

