Heartland Baseball Quarterfinal Results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Baseball Quarterfinal Results

Here are Heartland High School baseball results from Quarterfinal play on Wednesday 5/28.

Class 3 Quarterfinal
NMCC---6
St. Pius X--5

Class 2 Quarterfinal
Valle Catholic--6
East Carter---4

Class 1 Quarterfinal
Cooter---1
Leopold---0

**All 3 teams advance to the Final 4**
Powered by Frankly