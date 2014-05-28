Paducah man sent to hospital after crash

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Wednesday, May 28 at about 5:40 p.m.

According to the sheriff's department, the crash was at the intersection of Illinois Street and Albany Street.

When deputies arrived, they say Donald Peck, 67, of Paducah, Ky., was driving his 1996 Lexus eastbound on Illinois Street. They say Peck began to run off the south side of the road and could not get his vehicle corrected.

He continued through a ditch for about 200 yards before he hit a culvert, sending him over Albany Street. Deputies say Peck then hit a power pole and came to a rest in a ditch, narrowly missing a fire hydrant.

Peck was removed from the car by mechanical means by the Lone Oak Fire Department.

The sheriff's department said crews remained on scene in order to replace the power pole.

