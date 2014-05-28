Driver cited after semi crash on U.S. Rte. 45

A driver was injured in a semi crash on U.S. Route 45, just south of White County Road 300N on Wednesday, May 28 at 12:57 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, Michael J. Pentecost, 34, of Thompsonville, Ill. was driving a blue 2013 Volvo Truck Tractor towing a 2014 East Semi-Trailer northbound on U.S. Route 45 approaching White County Road 300N. They say he didn't negotiate a curve in the road and the vehicle left the road and overturned in the eastside ditch. The vehicle hit a utility pole and damaged it.

Pentecost was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police say he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

According to police, traffic on U.S. Route 45 was re-routed around the traffic crash location while the vehicle were removed from the scene.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the White County Sheriff's Department and the White County Ambulance Service.

