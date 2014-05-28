Cape Girardeau officers participate in 28th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

Pretty good day for a run, and that's what law enforcement officers from around Missouri did on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

It's the 28th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Officers do it to raise awareness for Special Olympics Missouri.

There was one special moment during Wednesday's run involving Gabe, a Special Olympics athlete, who decided to join in.

"He got out of the car and started running with us, and it was kind of surreal," said Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. "It kind of put things into perspective of what it was about and the importance of the run and why we're actually out here doing this."

More than 1,500 runners are taking part in this year's Torch Run.

It began about two weeks ago in Lee's Summit and will end on Friday in Columbia.

