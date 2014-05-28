Cape Girardeau water park hiring lifeguards throughout the summer

You may think a summer job at a place like Cape Splash is all fun and sun, but that's not really the case for lifeguards.

We're told they average at least one water rescue a day.

Do you think you have what it takes to make sure everyone else enjoys their time at the water park?

Cape Splash has about 100 lifeguards on staff, and will be hiring more throughout the summer.

Three more lifeguard training classes are coming up starting June 2. Keep in mind you have to be at least 15 years old and pass the pre-requisite skills test.

