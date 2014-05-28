Veterans discuss VA care in the Heartland, latest on La Croix Trail development in Cape Girardeau

Chrissy Williams' body was found in March in her SUV in the Ohio River. Now, with a pathology report, her family is demanding answers.

Maya Angelou died at the age of 86. Some in the Heartland say she inspired them with her work.

In the wake of a scathing report from an Arizona VA, we talked to some Heartland veterans about the care they receive at localy VAs.

About 1,700 veterans in need of care were “at risk of being lost or forgotten” after being kept off the official waiting list at the troubled Phoenix veterans hospital, the Veterans Affairs watchdog said on Wednesday in a scathing report that increases pressure on Secretary Eric Shinseki to resign. Todd Tumminia talked to some veterans in the Heartland about the care they receive locally. Hear what they had to say on Heartland news at 9 and 10.



Mollie Lair looked into the development of the La Croix Trail. Some people are wondering when it will all be finished.



In March, investigators found the body of Chrissy Williams three months after she'd disappeared. She was in her SUV in the Ohio River. Now, her family has a pathology report and they're demanding answers. Allison Twaits talked to them today about what was in that pathology report.



A local real estate investor has bought the old federal courthouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. City Councilman Joe Uzoaru confirms to Heartland News that he plans to turn the old courthouse into a single tenant or multi-tenant office space. Kadee Brosseau talked to Uzoaru today about the courthouse. You can click here to see what he said.

A Dexter man is in trouble after investigators say he put inappropriate pictures on a fake Facebook page. Joseph Frye, 23, of Dexter faces a felony charge of promoting child pornography.

The Miner Police Department is investigating car break-ins at hotels in the area. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt met with local leaders on Wednesday at the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau. He discussed ways to improve behavioral health treatment in Missouri.

It was a pretty good day for a run on Wednesday and that's what law enforcement officers did in Cape Girardau. They participated in the 28th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics Missouri.



The half-sister of a Pinckneyville teen who was murdered in 2010 was sentenced to 26 years. Dakota Wall was sentenced to 26 years for a home invasion charge in the death of her 15-year-old sister Sidnee Stephens.

High heels make look good but oftentimes they don’t feel so good. A shoe spray promises to make all the pain go away, but Does It Work? You can click here to see how the Biochemistry Hell No Pain scored.

Renowned poet, novelist and actress Maya Angelou died on Wednesday morning at the age of 86 in her North Carolina home. Christy Millweard talked to some people in the Heartland today who said she inspired them with her work.

Did you watch "Reading Rainbow" as a child? Levar Burton launched the campaign in an effort to get the show online. The campaign has since surpassed its goal of $1 million.



