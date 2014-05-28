Man accused of promoting child porn on fake Facebook page - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of promoting child porn on fake Facebook page

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Dexter man is in trouble after investigators say he put inappropriate pictures on a fake Facebook page.

Joseph Frye, 23, of Dexter faces a felony charge of promoting child pornography.

Investigators say Frye used pictures that a 17-year-old girl sent him to create a fake Facebook page, pretending to be the woman.

Frye has bonded out of jail.

