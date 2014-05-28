Mo. Sen. Roy Blunt discusses behavioral health care

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt met with local leaders on Wednesday at the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau.

He discussed ways to improve behavioral health treatment in Missouri.

Blunt feels the time is right to make a push since there has been so many incidents across the country where there have been people involved with behavioral issues. He is looking for ideas from leaders about how to improve and what areas need working on.

Larry Ream, director of community counseling facilities, said that we need to continue development of these services; giving us a structure in which we can grow.

Several leaders spoke up in the meeting. One of which said that there needs to be more working with our schools. Teachers are one of the first to recognize mental health issues in children and it's important to look at these issues before they become a problem.

Blunt said that police that have cases that didn't have a victim need to monitor them more in mental health.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan said we have roughly 200 people in jail. Six or seven need more intervention. He said they know if people have done a crime and get probation, they won't get the mental help they need and likely go to prison later.

Ream said that they are looking for new and better ways to treat patients that include possible housing and improvements on medicine in general.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.