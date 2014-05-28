Current boil water orders in the Heartland

This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland. Email news@kfvs12.com to report a boil water order.

Missouri

Butler County

Butler County Public Water Supply District #2 is under a Boil Water Order. Consisting of outside of city limits of Qulin , Oglesville, Fagus, Elk, and Broseley.

Wayne County

A boil water order was issued for the entire Wayne County #2 Water District on Monday, Oct. 16. This included Patterson, Silva, Clubb and Lodi until further notice.

A boil water order issued for Lick Branch Water customers has been lifted as of Oct. 26, according to the City of Piedmont.

Illinois

Franklin County

West Frankfort Water Department has lifted a boil order for customers on 37 South between Country Club Road & County Line as of Oct. 16. Updated: Areas also included in the lifted boil order are Highway 37 South between Pond Creek to County Line Road and Country Club Road between the Highway 37 and I-57 overpass.

Goreville

Lake of Egypt Water District have issued a boil order 10/23 for customers on Parrish Ridge Road and Eagle Ridge Lane up to but NOT including Cherry Ln.

Jackson County

Water will be shut off on Oct. 31 on All of East Jackson, Logan Street and the 300 block of S. Pecan Street in the Village of DeSoto. A boil water order is in effect until samples come back to say it's safe to use.

Johnson County

The Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order as of Thursday, Oct. 19 for Rocky Point Lane in the Pennisula in Goreville, IL.

There is a boil water order as of Thursday, Oct. 12 for Millstone Water District customers on Highway 146 East from Dixon Springs to the end of Iron Furnace Road including all sidelines, Brownfield, Bay City and Eichorn.

The Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for 3125-3775 Parrish Ridge Lane in Goreville effective Oct. 18. There is also a boil water order effective Oct. 19 for Eagle Ridge Lane & the Pennisula.

Saline County

A boil water order has been issued for Millstone Water District customers on Hwy 145 from the Cedar Bluff Social Brethren Church north to the Saline County Line on Oct. 6.

Union County

The Shawnee Valley Water District has issued a boil order for all customers due to a leak in the main line on Oct. 10.

A boil water order has been issued for the McClure East Cape PWD until further notice as of Oct. 11. This includes the communities of McClure, East Cape, Reynoldsville and Gale.

Williamson County

The boil water order for customers on Baptist Camp Road, Vermont Road, Cruse Road, N. Greenbriar - north of Sycamore Road and customers on Sycamore Road west of N. Greenbriar Rd. has been lifted as of Oct. 28.

The Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for Arcadia Lake Rd. West in Marion effective Oct. 16.

Kentucky

Murray

The City of Murray Water Systems has lifted a boil water order for all customers effective Oct. 28.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.